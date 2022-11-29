As I near the end of my fourth term on the Terre Haute City Council, I want to announce that I will not be seeking a fifth term. I can’t begin to tell you how much I have enjoyed serving our community. As a district city council member, I have enjoyed working with the public on a variety of concerns, questions and suggestions. I have thoroughly enjoyed being involved in important matters of city government and working with several community partners who work every day to improve our city, county and state.
I would like to thank my family, friends and supporters. A special thank you goes out to all the city and county employees who have helped to interpret constituent suggestions and complaints and turned many into solutions. Thanks for the tremendous support from fellow elected and appointed officials and community leaders who have helped me bring value to those we represent. Thank you to the many campaign volunteers and precinct committee members who have worked to support good candidates with hopes of improving our community. And lastly, thank you to the residents of Terre Haute who routinely take the time to vote.
The city election process will begin in early 2023 and for the first time in 15 years, I will not be campaigning. I still have one year left to serve you and I look forward to finishing strong.
God bless you and your family.
— Neil Garrison
Terre Haute City Council
District 5
