I don’t understand the Vigo County School Board and interim superintendent’s standoff with the VCSC Equity Leadership and Advisory Team. If the Advisory Team was formed to do a job, then let them do it. They do, however, need all the facts.
I assume the School Board would like to put the racism matter to rest, if possible. Currently the board is only dancing around the issue not dealing with it. Racism is an ugly word, but if the board can’t even say it out loud they certainly can’t take care of the matter.
I think Ms. Howard-Hamilton was right when she called the School Board communication “threatening and intimidating and bullying.” This elected school board is creating more of a problem than they began with in the first place. You are asking a prospective superintendent to take on someone else’s unprofessional work. How sad.
Molly Wadsworth
Terre Haute
