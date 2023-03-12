Recently, while watching way too much television, supplemented with excessive amounts of social media, I came to the realization that, as a people, we are woefully inadequate. I learned that our hair is thinning and that we need a special cream to thicken it; that many of us have crepey skin that can be uplifted with a kind of paint-on lotion; the wrinkles on our face can be eliminated with a special adhesive and we can find relief for our aching joints with some kind of secret plant no one has ever heard of.
I also discovered that our teeth are not as white as the tissue which we use to blow our nose; that our age spots, sagging shoulders and the rough hands that we earned from hard work have become unsightly, unattractive and even nasty. I was confronted by the facts that regardless of our choice of the deodorants we use, we still smell. I also found out that hairy ears, bad breath and far-sightedness were signs of aging and, heaven forbid, no matter what the cost, we must find something to reverse the signs of aging. After all, aging should be avoided at all costs. Unfortunately, we are led to see aging as a sign of diminishment.
The hidden message is that no one will like us if we have sagging parts, our teeth are yellow and our joints hurt. This message conveys the idea that we are never enough to love, be loved, succeed, and enjoy life. We are simply taught that we are not, and never will be, whole. No wonder we fear difference, since we are told that imperfection is unacceptable and sameness is goal-worthy and the goal is to be like everyone else. Will worrying about so many personal inadequacies lead us to view one another as unworthy of love and respect and instead be feared?
Holding steadfast to the philosophy of inadequacy leads us to see difference as a threat to the very thing we hold sacred, that being sameness. Frequently this fear may lead us slowly into believing that every conflict should be met with violence, aggression and even war. Whereas not learning to enjoy our differences and the differences of others can make our world seem hostile, intimidating and unwelcoming.
The challenge here is simply to accept ourselves as we are and see differences as something to be understood, enjoyed and experienced. These words, spoken by President Dwight D. Eisenhower many years ago still hold true: “This world of ours … must avoid becoming a community of dreadful fear and hate, and be, instead, a proud confederation of mutual trust and respect.”
—Cynthia Sartor
Clinton
