This letter is a request to state lawmakers for legislation to enhance community engagement with state universities.
Dear legislators:
As a concerned citizen deeply invested in the progress and development of our state and alumni of Indiana State University, I am writing to address an important matter regarding the collaboration between our esteemed state universities and the communities they serve. It is my belief that strengthening the ties between these educational institutions and the local communities in which they are situated is essential for the well-being of both.
Indiana boasts a rich academic landscape, with renowned state universities that significantly contribute to our state's intellectual growth, research advancements, and economic prosperity. These institutions, such as Indiana State University, not only educate our brightest minds but also have a profound impact on the social and economic fabric of their respective cities and counties.
In light of recent events, particularly the NCAA Super Regional games not being played in Terre Haute, reportedly due to a lack of communication from the university to community leaders, I would like to propose the passage of legislation that requires two members of each state university's Board of Trustees to be appointed by the county commissioners and the mayor of the city in which the university is located. This measure aims to foster a closer bond between these institutions and the local communities, ensuring that their interests and concerns are effectively represented in the decision-making processes.
By involving county commissioners and mayors in the appointment of board members, we can foster a stronger partnership between universities and their communities. This collaboration will create a platform for open dialogue, addressing community needs and aligning priorities. It will facilitate a comprehensive understanding of challenges and promote cooperative efforts toward shared goals. Additionally, by combining the expertise of board members and local government officials, we can drive strategic initiatives that benefit both the institutions and the communities they serve.
I kindly request your support in championing this legislation to ensure that our state universities maintain a strong connection with the communities they serve. By enacting this measure, we will demonstrate our commitment to fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment, where the aspirations and concerns of all stakeholders are given due consideration.
Thank you for your attention to this matter. I trust that you will carefully consider this proposal and work toward creating legislation that strengthens the cooperation between our state universities and the communities they impact.
— John Michael F. Major
Former Vermillion County Council President
