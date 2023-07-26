I’ve written two editorials about my former high school teacher, Mr. Eslinger. I wrote the first when he retired and the second when I learned of his death. Now, with a newly minted doctorate added to my resume and a niece and nephew at the beginning of their educational journeys, I find myself once again reflecting on the man who both ignited my passion for psychology and who also accidentally gave me a black eye during a one-on-one basketball game.
In my previous editorials I wrote about the legend of Mr. Eslinger. I described him as a treasure hidden within the halls of North High School. I remembered how he beat my entire class in a game of trivial pursuit, edited clips from movies like The Fly into the VHS tapes he showed his students (I actually paid attention to the videos just to see the clips), and of course the infamous “girl run” (he always performed it after showing a film on a projector two times older than every student in the room). I mistakenly thought those stories were his legacy. I thought the creative methods he used to impart knowledge and cultivate my excitement about learning was what should never be forgotten. I do still believe that; however, I recognize it’s only one part of his legacy. Roughly 13 years later, after summiting one of the highest academic mountains, I realize that his legacy is actually me.
Mr. Eslinger’s legacy is the life his former students lead and the work they do on a daily basis. His students are psychologists, teachers, nurses, police officers, pharmacists, engineers, musicians, entrepreneurs, caregivers, artists, lawyers, and so much more. They heal, they create, they protect. They discover, they teach, they lead.
Mr. Eslinger’s legacy is the catharsis a patient experiences speaking to his psychologist. It’s the relieved smile of a parent whose child has a caring teacher. It’s the hospital patient whose fear is alleviated by the nurse tending them following surgery. It’s the hope an innocent woman feels while listening to her lawyer’s plans. You may not know it, but Mr. Eslinger’s legacy surrounds you every single day.
Years later, the ripples of his teaching career continue to flow into the lives of his students and beyond.
As the new school year begins, I urge you to support our local teachers. Any teacher could be the one that changes your child’s life.
Any teacher could be your child’s Mr. Eslinger. I am a living example of the impact a teacher can have on a student. My work has taken me from Africa to South America and all the way back to Terre Haute. My career would never have happened if not for Mr. Eslinger. I was lucky enough to trick the school counselor into putting me in to his Introduction to Psychology class twice. I’m a better psychologist, and a better woman, because of it.
He is part of who I am, and I am part of his legacy. I just hope I can live up to it.
— Dr. Francesca McCarthy
Terre Haute
