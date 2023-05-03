Students, parents, faculty and other taxpayers could be better served if campus administrators more closely aligned our Indiana State University Alumni Association with the ISU Career Center — both functionally and physically.
These are suggestions I've been making quietly to a revolving door of directors and assistant directors since 2012:
• Effectively engage alumni in providing internship and entry-level job opportunities to ISU students and graduates.
• Utilize these improved alumni relations as a strategy for increasing our affinity toward making monetary donations, unencumbered gifts and sizable endowments.
• Move the Indiana State University Official Bookstore back to its previous location where it was more convenient to students and at the center of campus activity.
• Relocate the Career Center into the vacated bookstore and unused space in the ISU Alumni Association headquarters.
• Task the Career Center and Alumni Association directors and their staffers to fully coordinate and cooperate for the good of students, graduates, faculty and the university community.
And our alumni? There's more to being a university alumnus than simply writing checks. Each of us can keep students from our same backgrounds and similar neighborhoods in mind when in positions to mentor and hire. But, if these complimentary alumni and placement roles are sometimes lost on those dutifully charged, how can hard-working graduates statewide and nationwide be expected to connect the dots?
I've always offered, but I've never been asked.
— Scott Minier
Indianapolis
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.