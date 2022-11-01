The upcoming school board election has given opportunities for a record number of candidates seeking office. More than a dozen! Just by the numbers and such a diverse background from the field could cause any potential voter to get lost in the crowd.
But there is one, representing District 1, that deserves attention. Carey LaBella has served this community through her work as a librarian, or school media specialist (a librarian, but in public schools) and has developed and enhanced her understanding of the many issues that are faced by the public. Working within a library offers opportunities to help those in the community with literacy issues, a skill that librarians use so wonderfully well. Being masterful in the art of listening to a diverse set of voices, seeking clarification when things are unclear, and communicating needs and responses that are focused, inclusive and affirmative, librarians such as Carey, are so needed at this time.
With the skills and abilities she possesses, her drive to serve others, she brings the qualities and characteristics needed as the District 1 voice for Vigo County School Board. Do take the time to visit her website, www.labellaforschoolboard.com, and get to know her.
— Dr. David Peter
Terre Haute
