Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College invites everyone in the Wabash Valley to be a Pomeroy on Tuesday, Feb. 7 — Woods Giving Day! Join us for this unique day of giving allowing The Woods and our community to celebrate philanthropy while supporting our students through gifts to the Woods Fund.
Last year alumni and friends from the Wabash Valley, the United States and the world rallied to support Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. With a goal of 1,000 donors in one day, our friends and alumni provided 1,038 gifts and pledges. This year we hope the community pushes us over our 1,000-donor goal once again.
Thank you to our community partners who bring Woods Giving Day to life in Terre Haute. Once again, your breakfast, lunch and dinner can all benefit SMWC students. Visit smwc.edu/WoodsGivingDay2023 for details on special offers from partner restaurants including, Bites and Blessings, Chick-Fil-A, Culver’s, Federal Coffee + Fine Foods, Little Bear Coffee Co., Macksville Coffee Company and Square Donuts. A special thank you to our community sponsors ISU Credit Union, Tabco and Bon Appétit for helping make Woods Giving Day a success.
ISU Credit Union has created a special challenge. On Woods Giving Day, ISU Credit Union will match every dollar donated by residents of the Wabash Valley up to $2,500. You can double your impact by making a gift of any amount to SMWC on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Gifts can be made online throughout the day at giving.smwc.edu. Prefer to chat with someone? Call 888-769-0013 to make a gift or pledge.
Be a Pomeroy on Feb. 7! Make a gift. Show your support by wearing Pomeroy Blue. Enjoy delicious food and beverages and share a picture on social media with #WoodsGivingDay included.
– Catherine Saunders, Terre Haute
Associate vice president for advancement, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
