Dwayne Owens’ letters are never remarkably lucid, but his August 4 missive wandered into the land of Oz. He states, ‘… it appears that Trump really did not do anything illegal.” Has Dwayne read either of the last two indictments? In the classified documents case, there’s a mountain of evidence (retrieved documents, audio recordings, video, text messages) that Trump is guilty of obstruction. In the latest indictment, substantial evidence indicates that Trump conspired to overturn his election loss by blocking the electoral vote certification. Let’s just ignore the New York hush money and Georgia election interference cases. What’s apparent is that Dwayne is unable or unwilling to face reality.
Dwayne continues his extreme bias by stating, “Biden and his family are mired in a sinkhole of corruption.” He makes this statement without any evidence. Republicans are desperately trying to link Joe Biden to the activities of his loser son Hunter, but they have provided no credible evidence. Zip.
So, according to Dwayne, no credible evidence indicates guilt, while a mountain of credible evidence suggests innocence. Where did our education system go so wrong?
— Jim Hughes
Terre Haute
