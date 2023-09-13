Anybody remember Alexi Navalny? He was imprisoned in Russia for decades for being an opponent of Putin.
How about Raif Badawi? He's lesser known, but he was imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for very mild criticism of Islam and the ruling class. He hasn't seen his family in years. So political opposition can be very bad in certain countries.
But this situation could show up here at home: Because, recently, Glen Beck asked, if Trump would lock up his political opponents? Then, Mr. Bone Spurs flashes his baby blue eyes and says innocently, "You have no choice because they're doing it to us." What?
Trump is being held to account for trying to subvert a presidential election, keeping a hoard of military and nuclear secrets, fraud in his business dealings, etc.
He didn't want to accept an election, and he is fighting the legal system, because he is being held to account. The proceedings against Trump are in no way similar to such in dictatorships. He is fighting because there is mountainous evidence, presented to the public, not hidden from view, as in Russia, or someplace with secret "trials."
Trump would adopt sham trials so he could send his opponents to Gitmo, or a similar place. And he tries to make that sound reasonable!? Is it reasonable to send people to prison for decades, like they do in Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, etc., with dubious proceedings?
If this monster gets back into office, none of this will be "reasonable" on his "revenge tour" Second Term.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
