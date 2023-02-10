Recently, Tribune-Star columnist Mark Bennett opined that Indiana needs a senator who prioritizes clean waterways. Terre Haute, too, needs a councilperson who prioritizes the greening and development of the Wabash River. I am that candidate for City Council District 5.
One of Terre Haute’s greatest assets is its beautiful parks. The creation of Fort Harrison Historic Park & River Walk would build upon this legacy. The park — including the restoration of historic Fort Harrison — would facilitate hiking, swimming, fishing, picnicking and boating. A healthy Wabash River and a new signature park will improve the quality of life for all. Further, I will call for a Healthy Walkways Initiative. We must design a walkable city with healthy forms of transportation in mind.
My family has contributed in multiple ways to the historic 12 Points district. I will continue to advocate for and support this exciting revitalization. Building on Terre Haute’s rich past is the wisest way of creating a better future.
District 5 includes the vibrant but distressed neighborhoods of the Avenues. My involvement with social organizations serving the Avenues, such as Habitat for Humanity, is long-standing. We can do more, and we can do better.
My platform prioritizes public safety and fair wages. Police officers, firefighters, sheriffs and municipal workers must be treated properly and paid fairly. If elected, I will fight for public safety and fair wages.
— Ralph M. Leck
District 5 City Council Candidate
Terre Haute
