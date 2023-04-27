Pat Goodwin has practical plans for making the city we have a better place to live. In particular, turning vacant lots and vacant buildings into homes and businesses in neighborhoods where people already live and work and where the streets, sewers, and other infrastructure are already in place, would be a cost-effective way to improve Terre Haute for everyone.
Fixing and extending sidewalks in those same neighborhoods would make them easier to live in — easier for kids to walk to school, for anyone to walk to the store or get some exercise, for neighbors to meet and build safe communities.
Pat knows what the city can do to make a better place to live, and how to plan the most effective projects to do it. Please vote for him on May 2.
— Samuel J. Martland
Terre Haute
