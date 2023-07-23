A lesson from Ray on homelessness
I was recently so inspired by a true story that appeared in the book, “Awe,” by Dacher Keltner. He tells the story of a doctor and a man named Ray who was homeless and who had no arms. The doctor ministered to people on the street and knew this man by name. As the doctor was making his rounds in the hospital one day, he came to Ray’s room and asked how he was doing. Ray’s response was ‘Well, I wake up every morning and I say to myself, ‘What can I do today to make people happy?’”
People who are homeless are like you and me, individuals who deserve to be treated as such, not lumped into a group. I applaud all those who treat them with dignity. There are so many that reach out: preparing food, inquiring how they are doing, making mats for sleeping. Some offer hygiene products, provide social services or build small homes for vets. Our public library staff frequently meet people who are homeless and are sensitive to their needs.
Kristi Howe is someone I have admired for years. She is always looking to see what the needs are in the community, especially for those who are vulnerable. She then tries to figure out what the library can do to help.
If those of us opposing the plans for the 12 Points library became homeless without what we take for granted every day, we might see their plans in a different light. If we had to be on the street in all kinds of weather, we would be grateful for people who treat us with compassion and dignity.
I know I could take a lesson from Ray. Maybe you could too.
— Donna Butler, SP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.