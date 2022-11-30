Finally, the two exclusive political parties in America, the Democrats and Republicans, are clearly demonstrating their bipartisan purpose. That is, coming to the aid of upper-class corporate management against union organized working people.
All these politicians palaver they must prevent the railway strike to protect the economy by forcing union workers to concede their demand for 2 or more days of sick leave is putrid bull manure. These same Democrats and Republicans have the constitutional authority to prevent the railway strike by forcing Railway Management to concede those sick days.
Politicians have choices that affect us. We have few that affect them. That is, we have no choice when it comes to them. Whether polarizing and blaming or “unifying” and shaming ... they remain a kind of corporate Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dumb.
Our American unions have successfully organized a Labor Party from their locals in and for Canada. This recent Democrat-Republican rush to unguent the railway unions might well return this idea to the locals in our region. A place like Terre Haute could take the lead.
— Tom G. Morgan
Montezuma
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.