I want to thank Coach Schertz and the Indiana State University Men's Basketball Team for a very enjoyable season. The team was fun to watch because they were so unselfish and played together so well. This past season was our 55th year to have ISU men’s season tickets.
We have seen the good, the bad and the ugly.
This year was definitely one of the good ones.
It was like the Bird or Menser/Renn seasons when the fans could hardly wait for the next game. How about Cooper Neese’s second half in the MVC tournament against Belmont when he went 10 for 10, 8 for 8 from the three point line? I do not expect to ever see that again.
Coach Schertz has two outstanding starters back for next season, Julian Larry and Robbie Avila, as well as others who had significant playing time.
The remodeled Hulman Center is a great place to watch a BB game. Plan on getting your season tickets. It makes our winters more bearable. We are looking forward to our 56th season.
— Bob and Suzanne Murray
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.