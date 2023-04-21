I have had the privilege to live and serve in this community for almost 30 years. My family moved here in the mid 90s. I am an Ob/Gyn … in a family’s most precious time, I am the doctor there to bring their new babies and joy into the world. My wife and I have raised four kids in this city. Two of our children have served our nation as military captains and the other two attend Ball State University. We love Terre Haute. It has been kind to our family.
Our son Brandon Sakbun is a candidate for mayor of Terre Haute in the Democratic Party primary. From a young age, he always strived to lead. He has been an astute scholar and dedicated public servant his entire life. We are proud of his accomplishments as an Army Ranger and scholar at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. And we are so proud he returned home to serve his community.
When he told me he was going to run for mayor, I was a bit concerned at first. Brandon continues to receive job offers from big companies across the U.S. trying to pry him from Terre Haute. But time and time again, he has decided to turn them down and chase his passion, being a servant leader. Young leaders are popping across the United States. I sincerely hope this community recognizes his potential and his leadership accomplishments.
Care, commitment, intelligence and leadership: He possesses them all. A warm but strong heart, a heart of our Special Ranger of the United State of America.
As a father and husband, I am proud of my son and wish nothing but the best for the city of Terre Haute.
— Dr. Vannara Sakbun MD, PhD
Terre Haute
