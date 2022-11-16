Today is the Great American Smokeout, a day set aside by the American Cancer Society to encourage smokers to give up tobacco, at least for one day, and to think about quitting for good. These days, most people have a pretty good understanding of the harms caused by cigarette smoking, but about 1 in 5 Indiana adults still smoke. Smokers have a high risk of developing lung cancer, heart disease, and many other types of cancer. Smoking also increases the damage of chronic diseases such as diabetes and asthma, and can increase the risk of strokes.
We can support Hoosier smokers attempting to quit by encouraging participation in the Great American Smoke Out and also through free resources such as the Indiana Tobacco Quitline. Indiana residents ages 13 and over can contact the Quitline at 1-800-Quit-Now or www.QuitNowIndiana.com.
Here are some other ways in which you can show support for the Great American Smokeout:
Ask employees who smoke to turn in their tobacco products at the beginning of their shift in return for a certificate for a free meal.
Give each employee a Smokeout sticker to wear on their uniform. Then co-workers and residents can offer extra support and encouragement throughout the shift.
Invite former smokers to write about their experiences with smoking. How did they get started? What effect did it have on their lives? How did they quit? Post their stories in the employee break room.
Print a certificate for every employee who gives up smoking for the day. Urge them to post it at home as a reminder that they can quit smoking by taking it one day at a time.
Provide extra support during breaks when employees would ordinarily smoke. You might:
• Get a group together for a walk.
• Offer snacks such as sunflower seeds, mints, popcorn, or carrot sticks.
• Set out crossword puzzles, adult coloring pages, or word searches to keep hands busy.
• Offer brief sessions in yoga, meditation, or breathing exercises.
• Encourage other employees to support smokers by giving up something else for the day. Options include soda, sweets, or gourmet coffee.
• Encourage smokers to donate the money they ordinarily would spend on cigarettes to a fund. Use the money to buy something special for your residents. Possibilities include a new item for resident activities or gifts for Christmas.
• Do a lung or heart experiment with kids by creating model lungs or a heart and discuss the effects of smoking on your body.
• Create sensory balls or other fidget gadgets to help those who are quitting. There are many great ideas on Pinterest.
Be sure to provide resources to help employees continue their nonsmoking journey after the Great American Smokeout ends. You’ll find lots of excellent ideas at CDC.gov or contact us at bbrown@casyonline.org or at 812-231-8925
— Brittney Brown
Sullivan County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator
Chances and Services for Youth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.