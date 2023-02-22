I was born and raised within a half mile of Mill Dam, and as kids and teens we lived on Otter Creek — fishing, swimming, goofing off. So I felt somewhat compelled to offer a few comments on the future of the dam.
All of a sudden the dam is a danger and a financial liability to the county? The dam has undergone deterioration over time but has that significantly increased its danger? What it illustrates is our inability to maintain a historic structure. Then, as so often happens, we destroy a piece of history.
Our dams that dot much of Indiana are as much of our history as our covered bridges. Otter Creek has two railroad trestles spanning it. I know of at least three instances where injuries (one resulting in total paralysis) occurred from diving from these trestles. Remove them? Don't think so.
Someone said you can't fix stupid. Let's start repairing our historic treasures instead of destroying them.
— Don Sumansky
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.