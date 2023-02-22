I met Brandon Sakbun a few weeks ago. I know his family, especially his mother, Carlene, and his dad, Dr. Sakbun. I have met his star swimmer sisters and met some of his multiracial and multicultural family. I had physically seen him in the past, but ... I didn't know him. When I went to his campaign announcement for Terre Haute mayor, it was love at first sight. Here was this handsome kid, all dressed up in a suit, at his first campaign meeting, announcing his candidacy for mayor — 26 years old. He could be a serving mayor at 27. I was intrigued, mesmerized and transfixed.
I had already joined the team for another candidate I admired. I sat there waiting to hear this "kid" speak. His campaign introducer — just as mesmerizing, was so proud of this candidate he could hardly keep his own buttons from poppin'. I sat back for an astonishing beginning. I haven't settled down yet. About 2 minutes into his speech, he mentioned being an Army Ranger and serving in Afghanistan. Immediately my heart leaped thinking of my 21-year-old bi-law Teddy Sweatt. Teddy was ambushed in Vietnam in 1969. That was the moment I "jumped ship" from my previous commitment.
The other candidate knows me, and he understands. It seemed Teddy was saying, “Sis, see how we youngsters have served.”
As I sat in my mesmerized state, I thought of David and Goliath, Daniel in the Lion’s Den, John Kennedy, MLK, Cory Booker, and Barack Obama ... settling down I thought of my 14/15-year-old biracial grandsons; what are they aspiring to be? We parents and grandparents, wouldn't we like to hear and see more young leaders like Brandon Sakbun?
This ole lady supports you, Brandon. Your background, your qualifications and your aspirations are all so encouraging. I just see a ray of hope. I thank you and I congratulate you. Good luck. Stay encouraged, Ranger. I see you in God's political arena.
Military men in my family have inspired me. I don't know any other Ranger, but ... seeing/hearing this Ranger, learning the training and experience he's had in this elite division, I can only hope and imagine. Thanks for your service on the battlefield, in the D.C. experiences, your physical endurance training, I look forward to all this in leadership in our political decisions. It's a learning experience just to know you, a 26-year-old mayoral candidate.
Keep those videos and greet/meet visits coming: "Revive Us Again"!
— Annetta Sweatt
Terre Haute
812/232-6233
