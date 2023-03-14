At the recent CPAC, some considered Trump like a god and make a golden statue out of him. Consider Acts 12:21. "On an appointed day Herod put on his royal robes, took his seat on the platform, and delivered a public address to them. The people kept shouting, 'The voice of a god, and not of a mortal!' And immediately, because he had not given the glory to God, an angel of the Lord struck him down, and he was eaten by worms and died."
Can you imagine this happening to Trump? Supposedly it happened to Herod.
— Bill Cain
Terre Haute
