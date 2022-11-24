Penologists (career correctional professionals) say that the four primary purposes of incarceration, or imprisonment, are:
• Deterrence; incapacitation; rehabilitation; retribution.
• Deterrence means to deter or prevent convicted and sentenced individuals, as well as individuals in general, from committing crimes, knowing that imprisonment is a possible outcome.
Incapacitation, or warehousing, means keeping incarcerated individuals securely confined behind prison walls and no longer preying on society.
Rehabilitation, or habilitation or treatment, means to make available to prisoners various programs while confined to help them change their thinking about criminal behavior, so that, if and when they are released back into society, they will be law-abiding and productive citizens.
Retribution means punishment for their wrongdoing, or being sent to prison “as” punishment, not “for” punishment.
Having worked in male and female adult corrections for 24 years at the federal, state and county levels of government, it is this writer’s opinion that incapacitation is what American correctional institutions do best. Very few prisoners ever escape from confinement.
Correctional habilitation programs for inmates must be given a top priority, especially drug-abuse treatment programs.
— William Greenwell, MA
Correctional Drug Abuse Treatment Specialist (retired)
Terre Haute
