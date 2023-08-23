The attorney general of the United States, Merrick Garland, recently appointed David Weiss as special counsel to further investigate the machinations of Hunter Biden. Such as appointee should be an individual without any association whatsoever with the federal government in general, and Garland's Department of Justice in particular.
Garland's Weiss appointment is an obvious mechanism to block and stonewall House Judiciary, Oversight, and Ways and Means Committees from further investigating, and issuing subpoenas on members of the Biden Family Syndicate.
Weiss has been on the Hunter Biden case five years. This Delaware attorney has been under investigation for negotiating Hunter's attempted sweetheart plea bargain involving tax evasion and weapon's violations. He has effectively slow-walked this Biden investigation as means to defeat, and allow the statute of limitations to expire on the more serious felony charges facing Joe's 53-year-old little boy.
Unequivocally, Garland is a hack beholden to this White House occupant. With all due dispatch, and by any means necessary, he will protect the Biden Syndicate from prosecution at the behest of Obama. His genesis of his hatred directed toward Republicans stems from Senate Majority Leader McConnell's 2016 refusal to advance his Obama nomination to the Supreme Court.
Whether these current feckless Republicans in both houses of Congress remain able to interdict, and neutralize the current weaponization of government against the American people by this current Washington socialist regime in control of the federal government, along with Garland and his DOJ thugs in particular, remains to be seen.
— Earl Beal
Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.