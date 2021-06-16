League carries on the work Louise Sommers started
As I walk through the rows of clothes, I picture the child whose needs I am attending to. She is the same age as my daughter, with the same favorite color. I pick out two shirts, two sweatshirts, two pairs of pants, jeans, socks, underwear, a coat, hat, and gloves in coordinating colors. I include dental supplies and seal the bag so it can be delivered to the little girl’s elementary school.
As I do this I imagine the smile on her face as she opens the bag and looks through the brand new clothes picked out especially for her. I hope she feels a sense of pride when she wears them because that is one of the missions of the League of Terre Haute, the volunteer organization that allows me to serve the children of the Wabash Valley.
I cannot imagine the emotions of the countless children served without also imagining the motivation of the Clothes Closet founder, Louise L. Sommers. I never had the honor of meeting Louise, but I have learned much about her since her passing on Nov. 30, 2020. Louise fled Germany when she was just 11 years old, and despite having endured many hardships, Louise never lost her generous spirit. She planted roots in Terre Haute with her devoted husband, Walter, and together they created a close-knit and loving family.
Louise founded the Clothes Closet in 1962 as a way to provide winter coats, boots and gloves to Vigo County children in need. Louise proudly led this organization for over 20 years. In 1990, the League adopted the Clothes Closet, and serves an average of 350 school-age children per year, by providing a week’s worth of new clothing. It seems that everything Louise touched became better and stronger because of her care and attention, from her family, to her plants, and her philanthropic endeavors. She gave of herself for the benefit of others.
Louise Sommers was a devoted and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She dedicated her life to bringing joy to others. Her legacy lives on, and the newly created Louise L. Sommers Foundation’s Back to School Event is another way her family carries on her spirit of giving.
This event will not only provide children in need with a new outfit for the first day of school, but also a sense of pride.
The foundation allows Louise to continue to make a vast difference in the lives of the children served. Her love and generosity were planted with the founding of the Clothes Closet and the ladies of League are proud to continue to grow the organization that Louise started so many years ago.
— Kristin Cole, A Grateful Lady of League, Terre Haute
