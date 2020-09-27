Keep up good work at prison
I would like to take the time to congratulate the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and staff for the executions being done to the well-deserving individuals who have been scheduled in this country.
I realize the bleeding heart do-gooders who haven’t had a family member murdered may not like it, but things need to stay as are being done.
Also, I would like to mention that President Donald Trump is hands down the best President this country has ever had. He is the only one who actually tries to do good for the American people instead of just talking about it. He is going to win the election so all those who don’t appreciate what a good man he is need to get ready for it.
— John Jacobs, Terre Haute
Setting record straight on Trump
For those of you perpetrating falsehoods about President Trump, I would like to set the record straight.
President Trump never promised to remove Social Security and Medicare. As a matter of fact, President Trump saved Social Security and Medicare and will continue to do so when he is reelected.
President Trump’s triumphs are too many to list here. The story about the negative things that he said about the veterans is a complete falsehood. President Trump loves our veterans and his actions support that. President Trump has made it possible for all of the veterans to go to any doctor or hospital, rather than waiting for an appointment at a VA facility.
I suggest that instead of perpetrating false words that people look at actions rather than faults and words. On election day we will be voting for the candidate that has done more for our country in his first term as president, than any other past president.
You can spread all of the falsehoods that you want, but the silent majority knows the truth.
— Gail Henneman, Terre Haute
