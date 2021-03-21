Governor needs power to react
In the Tribune’s March 12 edition, the front page had a story about the governor and the state legislature bumping heads over how the COVID-19 crisis was being handled. While I am not a fan of the Republican Party, I do believe Gov. Holcomb deserves an A+ for his performance.
In one of my past careers, I was put in charge of updating all the building, rental housing, zoning and fire codes the city that employed me was using. This included keeping the national codes and any local amendments the city council had approved in order. I accepted this job knowing there had been no meaningful attempt to upgrade anything in the previous 10 years.
Let me explain how the chain of command worked to complete this project. There were four commissions: building, zoning, rental property and fire. The building commission also had four committees under its supervision. They were the building, plumbing, electrical and HVAC committees who had to have their recommendations submitted to and approved by the building commission before it could proceed. After all the commissions approved and accepted any changes the department heads had to review their changes. At that point, the chairpersons of the four commissions would meet joined by a fifth member appointed by the city manager who served as the chairman to formulate the new city codes.
I attended all meetings to serve as secretary and answer any questions that might overlap between the commissions and their committees. At that point I would take them to the legal department to be typed into code form. Then they would be returned to each commission to be checked for accuracy before going to the city council. I didn’t realize when I started the job that it would be over a year before the council approved our first upgrade to the city codes. Then it was time to start again. It was easier the second time around.
This brings me back to the state legislature. I learned more than I ever wanted to know about working with commissions individually as well as groups of committees who have to strive to reach a common goal. The first thing I learned it is impossible to schedule a meeting that will suit everyone. So, after two or three tries you have a meeting with whoever shows up. Then you send a copy of the meeting minutes to the ones that didn’t attend. Next you take a call from the nonattenders telling you they didn’t have any input. After you explain to them there had been multiple attempts to schedule a meeting for them you try again to schedule another meeting so they could have their input. After a couple more attempts and finally explaining that their department head really wanted this done and done right. Then you would finally get a full group together and make some recommendations to move forward to the next phase.
COVID-19 was and still is more critical than upgrading city codes. Gov. Holcomb was put in the position where he had to make decisions concerning the life and death of the people in Indiana, sometimes in a matter of hours. I’m just thankful the state legislature gave him the power to take immediate action without having to consult legislative committees and waste valuable hours if not days before protecting Indiana citizens.
After this is over will be the time to examine what went right or wrong and come up with a plan for the next emergency. There will always be another one around the corner. This is not the time for the state legislature to strip this governor or future governors of the power to react immediately to an emergency.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.