Fighting for change in sex-ed curriculum
At a recent School Board meeting the Crisis Pregnancy Center (CPC) said that they want the opportunity to continue teaching sex education in Vigo County schools. They said feedback is important and that they want to rework the curriculum.
To that, I say too little, too late. They’ve had nearly 30 years to improve their lessons. In all that time, there was never an external review of the lessons taught. It was only at the insistence of advocates for reform that we now have these two reviews. In the 3 decades the CPC has taught sex ed, they didn’t bother or care to fix the long list of errors found within the curriculum (via the external reviews).
The reviews showed a plethora of medical inaccuracies, concerning omissions, and unclear definitions. These people are inept and unqualified to teach sexual health to students. Now that that news is out, they want a second chance. They desperately want to maintain their hold on our school corporation.
No matter how the election turns out, we cannot afford to be complacent. Local politics are where our voice and power as citizens are strongest. We have a chance to make real change here in our county. Please continue to fight for a curriculum that is medically accurate, age appropriate, and inclusive.
— Claire Craigmyle, Terre Haute
