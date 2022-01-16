Duke Energy working toward cleaner power
As Indiana’s largest electric supplier serving 860,000 customers, Duke Energy has a responsibility to keep the lights on, houses warm and assembly lines moving with energy that is reliable and affordable for all. How we plan to fulfill that obligation has been the focus of a year-long planning process for long-range power supplies during which we considered the input of a diversity of stakeholders in 10 public meetings. Of all the parties debating our state’s energy future, it’s a responsibility that only we bear, but it’s one we fully embrace.
Our challenge is to balance the necessity for reliable service with the need to transition to cleaner power — all while keeping costs as low as possible. In plans submitted Dec. 15 to state utility regulators, we have accomplished that. First, we proposed accelerating the retirement dates for some of our coal-fired units by an average of four years. That’s on top of the nine years we already trimmed off their operating lives in the last plan. Coal emits carbon dioxide when it is burned, and our customers could be adversely affected by strict carbon regulations that have to be met quickly. That’s why we are transitioning from traditional coal-fired power generation by 2035 and gradually replacing it with cleaner burning natural gas and renewable energy. Under our plan, we would reduce carbon emissions from our Indiana fleet by 63% by 2030 and 88% by 2040 compared to 2005 emission levels. Our corporate goal is net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Some recent news coverage in central Indiana media have reported on our resource plan and those who would like us to convert to renewable energy sooner. The original story, though, neglected to mention a key fact: Our plan includes adding 4,525 megawatts of solar power and 2,800 megawatts of wind energy to our system in addition to cleaner-burning natural gas generation. This is the largest transition from coal-fired power in the state, and the renewable energy we are proposing is the largest addition of any of Indiana’s utilities. We have to do this right. Natural gas has been vilified in the climate debate, but solar and wind power are weather-dependent, and we need power that can be dispatched whenever it’s needed until new, economical carbon-free technology arrives. Natural gas positions us to retire coal plants earlier and add more renewables on our system.
We must transition in a way that ensures reliability and affordability for customers.
Having a diverse fleet of power generation is important. Some generation sources have fewer environmental emissions, some are more economical, and some are required for meeting 24/7 energy needs. A balanced mix is necessary to serve customers in the most reliable and economical way possible while using increasingly clean forms of energy.
Duke Energy Indiana is making a responsible transition to cleaner power without sacrificing reliability for customers who count on us to deliver energy that’s affordable and available at all hours and in all seasons.
— Stan Pinegar, president, Duke Energy Indiana
