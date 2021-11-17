Different methods to achieve results
There have been a number of recent letters discussing socialism vs. capitalism. When you break it down, any service provided by government is a type of socialism. Taxes are collected then spent for the good of all or some targeted group.
The question is how many tasks should the government take on? Some are subject to debate regarding the amount but not the necessity, like national defense. Others are very much debatable as to the necessity, like the latest leftist lunacy of six-figure payouts to certain illegal immigrants who were traumatized by their treatment while not coming to this country legally.
Over time the scope of government has expanded. The debate is how much government is appropriate. Is this to be the land of the free — free cell phones, free healthcare, free college, etc. — all of which have to be paid for through taxation and redistribution of wealth. Alternately is this to be the land of freedom — freedom of opportunity, freedom to choose how to live — which can be achieved with minimal government interference and taxation.
This is the essence of The Left and The Right in this country. The Left wants our government to be something that will look after all of us. The Right wants our government to get out of the way so we may all look after ourselves.
The path of the Left is socialism/communism. The state gathers more and more power to make us all the more equal. As the saying goes, from each according to their ability and to each according to their need. Eventually that is achieved and the state can wither away.
The path of the Right is libertarianism. The individual is given more and more freedom and the state controls less and less. Eventually the state can wither away as above. Like above, you wind up with a society where each contributes according to their ability and takes according to their need.
The two paths have the same result. They have very different methods though. That is the battle within our souls. Do we want to give up all our freedoms for a time? No country has taken this path successfully to where the state withers away. Wouldn’t it be better to have the goal of gaining incrementally more freedom from this point forward?
Let’s start controlling the government instead of letting it control us. We need to balance the budget. We need to trim government’s intrusion into our lives through rules, regulation and legislation that tends to be thousands of pages long. All that is at stake is our freedom.
— Dwayne Owens, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.