Candle-lighting event a great local success
The 41|40 Arts & Cultural District Advisory Board would like to thank the downtown businesses that participated in “Candles for CANDLES”. The event was a success with over 250 candles distributed throughout the downtown. It was met with excitement and enthusiastic support for the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, which was founded in Terre Haute by Eva Mozes Kor 25 years ago.
The event took place on the evening of Jan. 27 in honor of “Eva Education Day” in Indiana, which was proclaimed recently by Gov. Holcomb in collaboration with WFYI and Ted Green Films, to pay tribute to Eva Kor, a Holocaust survivor.
This year the day coincided with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, which was where Eva and her twin sister Miriam were subjects of horrific experiments enacted by Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. CANDLES has become an important museum and cultural asset in Terre Haute, and has educated so many thousands of people, here and elsewhere, about what actually occurred under the Nazi regime and the many ways in which prejudice can be a pre-cursor to horrific human atrocities, all the while demonstrating the incredible power of education, understanding and forgiveness.
Participants of the event turned on candles in their windows at 5:00 PM and kept them shining through the night until the following morning. The downtown was aglow with a beautiful tribute to Eva, celebrating the impact that she and CANDLES have had on so many lives. “Candles for CANDLES” was organized by members of the 41|40 Arts & Cultural District Advisory Board, but would not have been possible without our community’s overwhelming support.
Thanks to everyone who made it possible.
— Sherri Wright, Jon Robeson, Mary Kramer, Hilda Andres and Storie Nickle, for the 41|40 Arts & Cultural District Advisory Board
Terre Haute
VCSC faces big challenges ahead
The greatest challenge for the Vigo County School Corp. will be a testament to the school superintendent Robert Haworth and the School Board in how they view education in Vigo County and how they value the teachers in Vigo County and in the schools that will be closed,
Their positions and attitudes might be; closed schools means no one to teach no teachers needed, or maybe more available teachers from closed schools means more teachers to teach the students we have, or maybe fewer school buildings means more teachers available means a better student/teacher ratio, or even fewer buildings means different and smarter employment of fewer operational dollars received to be used for education.
Does closing down buildings negate the value and need for those teachers to teach existing students?
You could say the VCSC may not need some school buildings, but we most definitely need the teachers.
So how important is education, how important are VCSC teachers, and how important are VCSC students? We will find out.
Remember, the VCSC is getting $8 million dollars a year for education from Referendum 2 (the increase in Vigo County residents property taxes).
— Charles Bean, Terre Haute
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.