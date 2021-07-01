Appreciation for support of event
On behalf of the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association, all the players and coaches associated with the All-Star game, we want to extend a huge thank you to the fans for helping make this past Saturday’s game possible. This was our 17th annual game and it was represented by athletes from 35 area high schools. It was a great night and a great game.
This was a benchmark year for us as the WVFCA surpassed giving back over $100,000 in scholarships since the game started 17 years ago. Congratulations to this year’s recipients as well as all the players over the years that have earned scholarships.
None of this would be possible however if it weren’t for the tremendous community support we get. first to First Financial Bank, the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau and Pacesetter Sports, who have been our partners since the game’s inception and for your ongoing support and dedication to the game. To the Union Center for Sports Medicine who donate the services of trainers and doctors throughout the week and at the game. To Baesler’s Market for providing halftime refreshments for all the players and coaches. To the Central Wabash Valley Building and Trades Council, the Jay Barrett Athletic Foundation, the Friends of Wayne Stahley and the Foli Family Foundation for helping to fund our scholarships. To local media outlets throughout the valley for all the help in promoting and covering the game.
A special thanks this year goes to Indiana State University for again hosting the week-long activities as well as the game itself.
It is extremely gratifying to see so many diverse organizations get together behind a single event. I am sure we have left someone out that truly deserves our thanks and if we have, we apologize. We promise to continue to work hard to make sure we reward next year’s seniors with a great game and experience. If there is anyone who would like to help or inquire with what they could do, please feel free to contact us.
Next year will mark the 18th anniversary of this great event. Mark your calendars now for June 25.
On behalf of the WVFCA we want to extend a huge thanks to all these organizations that helped and to countless others who have so generously donated their time and talents. We look forward to next year’s game.
— Tom Jones, WVFCA, All-Star Game Director
— Greg Barrett, WVFCA President
