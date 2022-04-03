Appreciation for service providers
The City of Terre Haute 311 Citizen Contact Center is accessible for its citizens to report non-emergency service requests.
Examples of such citizen requests include loose or stray animals; street sign issues; potholes; abandoned vehicles; cracked sidewalks; potentially hazardous trees in the right-of-way; large item pick-up; missed garbage pick-up; excessive noise or disturbance; loose wild animals; graffiti; poor property maintenance; litter; excessive weeds or overgrown grass; unsecured buildings; damaged or burned-out streetlights; potentially condemnable structures, etc.
Terre Haute citizens can reach the Contact Center at 311, or at 812-244-2311, or via email at 311Center@terrehaute.in.gov.
This writer wants to publicly thank all those fellow citizens of our city who work at the center for “taking care of business” in a prompt and responsive manner. You are appreciated for your efforts to help make Terre Haute “A Level Above.”
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
