Elections send messages.
In the case of 2020, those messages were warning signs.
For both political parties.
Republicans received the most obvious warnings. Not only had it become clear by the early hours of Nov. 4 that President Donald Trump’s hold on the White House was coming to an end, but the nature of his defeat spelled trouble for the GOP.
Democrat Joe Biden’s victory was a mandate only for him to be something other than Trump, but that in itself was a powerful rebuke to four years of Republican devotion to Trumpism. Not only did it appear that Biden was going to roll up more than 300 electoral votes, but he also seemed headed to a popular vote margin of 5 million — and maybe more.
Worse for Republicans, Biden made inroads into what once were GOP bastions. He captured Georgia by a tissue-thin margin, claimed Arizona and even made Texas competitive.
If Democrats manage to turn Texas into a purple state — or even a light-blue one — then the only way Republicans will see the Oval Office again for years to come will be with a visitor’s pass.
But that doesn’t mean Democrats should be dancing for joy.
They shouldn’t.
The projections that had them gaining control of the Senate misfired. Though they still retain control of the House of Representatives, they lost seats there — and every Republican incumbent standing for re-election was returned to power. Democrats did not flip a single state legislature anywhere in the country.
Worse for Democrats were the ways Republicans held back what was supposed to be a blue wave.
Not only did the GOP solidify its hold on rural America — which has strength disproportionate to its numbers in all three branches of the federal government — but Republicans made gains with some Hispanic voters.
That shouldn’t be surprising.
On abortion and other social issues, many Hispanic citizens align naturally with the GOP and would vote for Republicans on a routine basis if the party just stopped demonizing them.
Hispanic-Americans are perhaps the fastest-growing demographic group in the country. If they vote Republican, that spells victory for the GOP and trouble for Democrats.
Overall, the election results seem more ominous for Democrats than Republicans.
Biden’s victory appears to be more a personal, individual repudiation of Donald Trump, his meanness and his venality than it does a rejection of Republican values. Many Americans voted for Uncle Joe because they wanted a return to some sort of normalcy and the peace and quiet that will come when we don’t have a president who demands the world’s attention every minute — no, every second — of every day.
If, four years ago, Republicans had chosen a ticket of, say, Marco Rubio and John Kasich, they probably would have won bigger then than Trump did and cruised to re-election this time around.
But they didn’t.
Now, they and America are left to deal with Donald Trump and his troublesome legacy.
The soon-to-be former president has made it clear that he is not willing to surrender power graciously.
There is a reason for that. Those of us who read the Mueller report carefully saw that the only thing that kept Trump from being indicted was the Justice Department practices and precedents that preclude doing so with a sitting president.
Once Trump is out of office, all bets are off.
Worse, he won’t be able to rely on the American taxpayers to pay his legal bills.
This reality accounts for the president’s panicky response to the increasing likelihood that he was going to lose. We can expect that panic to increase — along with accompanying incitements to violence and other forms of lawbreaking and misbehavior from him, his family and his toadies.
That promises trouble for all of America, but the Republican Party in particular.
It will be hard for the GOP to turn the corner and face the future if Trump keeps demanding that Republicans look backward and refight all his losing battles.
But that’s the way of elections.
They send messages.
In this case, those messages were warning signs — for almost everyone.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.