The truth, it seems, is the enemy.
The truth is the thing from which Republicans must flee.
That was the message sent by the Republican U.S. senators when 35 of them — including Indiana’s Todd Young — voted to prevent the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. Another nine — including Indiana’s Mike Braun — didn’t bother to vote.
Only six members of the GOP U.S. Senate caucus summoned the moral courage and the devotion to country to defy Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and the deposed mad king, pouting former president Donald Trump and say:
Yes, when a mob attacks the cradle of our republic, kills people—including officers of the law—and attempts to destroy our system of self-government, we ought to try to find out why and make sure it doesn’t happen again.
The staunch six weren’t enough to put a stop to a filibuster.
This was a sad, sad, sad day for the Senate, for the country … and, most of all, for the Republican Party.
Republicans have attempted to argue that the commission would have been a partisan smear campaign.
Their contention is unadulterated nonsense — bull in its purest form.
Every concession Republicans asked for from Democrats was granted.
The commission would have been made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. Both Republicans and Democrats would have had subpoena power. The staffing for the commission would have been equally divided between Democrats and Republicans.
The commission’s work would have been wrapped up by the end of 2021 so its findings wouldn’t be released in an election year.
And both Democrats and Republicans would have to agree upon those findings before they could be released.
The cliché following the GOP’s abdication of responsibility in the Senate was that Republicans couldn’t take “yes” for an answer.
In fact, they were desperate to say “yes” to the man who has led them, again and again and again, to ruin.
Trump.
There is something about that man that robs otherwise sober and tough-minded Republicans of both their sense and their nerve. He is the bad habit they cannot break, the corrupting influence with whom they cannot part company.
In this election, his petulance — his complete lack of the emotional discipline one expects of a functioning adult — cost them not just the White House, but the Senate. Both GOP candidates in Georgia were on their way to victory until Trump fired up his perpetual grievance apparatus, encouraged his followers not to vote and thus made Chuck Schumer majority leader.
I have written before that the American institution upon which Donald Trump was going to wreak the greatest damage was his own party. That prediction, sadly, is being borne out by events.
Four years ago, Republicans controlled the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives. Now, they control none of them and across the country they’re scrambling to adopt voter-suppression measures because they know the tide runs against them.
Those measures are a holding action at best. The revulsion Trump inspired cost Republicans the suburbs, once GOP strongholds, in 2018 and 2020.
It’s hard to believe that’s going to change in 2022 and 2024, now that Trump has made clear the cost of his support involves suppressing evidence, overturning legitimate elections and elevating his personal interests over those of the nation.
Several Republicans — Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska being the most forceful — tried to warn the GOP about the folly of this vote and this course.
To keep Trump and his followers from throwing another massive temper tantrum, Republican now have cast aside the ability to use any of the following words or phrases with either credibility or authority:
Accountability.
Law and order.
Blue lives matter.
Constitutional practice.
Courage.
Character.
I understand the box Republicans are in. They cannot win with Trump, but they will be shellacked if he tells his followers to stay home.
So, they want to appease him.
They can’t.
No matter how much they give him, he always will want more.
Always will demand more.
Until they summon up the will to confront Donald Trump, they will be forced, again and again and again, to defend the indefensible.
But the truth might set them free.
The truth terrifies Donald Trump.
Tragically, though, he terrifies most Republicans.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
