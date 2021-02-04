In the space of a 30-minute virtual press conference, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, did the following:
He made a case for targeting payments in any federal pandemic relief package, citing a study by a Harvard economist that showed that only a sliver of earlier payments to comfortable Americans translated into spending and thus economic stimulus.
He lauded newly installed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as a “professional friend” and explained his vote in Buttigieg’s favor as a move that was good for Indiana because Buttigieg could help Hoosiers.
He unloaded on conspiracy-theorist-turned-congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Georgia, calling her an “embarrassment” to the Republican Party and the nation, and said she should be stripped of committee assignments in the House and marginalized.
He tap-danced around questions about the impeachment and trial of former President Donald Trump, saying that while he condemned Trump’s statements, there also were questions about whether such proceedings after an individual had left office were constitutional.
He said he had been “moved” by President Joe Biden’s calls for unity and was going to look for ways to work with the new president that served the needs of Hoosiers, just — he hastened to add — as he had with President Trump.
In short, Young kept his head on a swivel and his feet in motion during the entire half-hour.
That’s life for a Republican senator in 2021.
There are dangers on all sides and new threats seem to pop up on a regular basis.
After four years of defending Donald Trump as he committed one outrageous act after another — often without bothering to consult with the GOP stalwarts who were serving as human shields for the controversial president — Republicans such as Young now find themselves under attack for not being loyal enough to the undisciplined and narcissistic former commander-in-chief.
Worse, Greene’s emergence as a national figure suggests the worst excesses of the Trump era are far from over.
Her lunatic assertions that “Jewish space lasers” caused California wildfires and that berating young people already traumatized by school shootings is not only defensible but courageous have put Republicans in difficult positions.
Many of them no doubt hoped Trump’s defeat would bring an end to the lunacy and allow the GOP to return to arguing about tax rates and questions dear to conservative hearts and minds.
Instead, thanks to Trump’s ongoing irrationality, they’re about to hear the former president and his lawyers make an entirely fictitious argument that he won the November election — and that this somehow is justification for encouraging a mob to storm the U.S. Capitol and endanger the lives of elected officials of both parties. Senators such as Young will have to weigh such arguments while Greene, one of the whackos Trump encouraged to climb out from under their rocks, will continue advancing racist and anti-Semitic theories even as she argues that she’s the real victim in all this.
I’ve known Todd Young for almost a decade now. I often don’t agree with him, but I’ve found him to be a thoughtful guy, one who is willing to consider other points of view and to treat those with whom he disagrees with courtesy and respect.
In this era, that says something.
His anger at Greene and her serial assaults on decency was not feigned. It was easy to see that what she has said and what she has done offends him to his core.
But that wasn’t the most poignant moment during the press conference.
That came when Young was asked about Trump’s upcoming Senate trial. Young condemned the intemperate rhetoric and actions not just of the former president and other leaders, but also questioned the constitutionality of the impeachment proceedings. He also all but begged the courts to take a hand in holding Trump accountable.
But he added, almost as if he wanted to wish away the whole tragic, tawdry episode, that he didn’t want to spend “much time” on it. He wanted to move on and focus on helping Hoosiers and Americans meet pressing problems.
Good luck with that.
The reality is that the Trumps and the Greenes aren’t going to go away on their own. Casting Greene aside is one thing. Alienating Trump is another.
No wonder Todd Young kept his head on a swivel.
John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.