Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.