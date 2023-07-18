Rethinking traditional higher ed models
The stark reality of the “enrollment cliff” is a problem higher education leaders can no longer ignore. With fewer births during the Great Recession, it’s estimated that will result in 15% fewer 18 year-olds by 2025.
At the same time, the COVID-19 funds that helped provide a financial cushion to colleges and universities during the pandemic is set to expire. Both of these events are expected to cause dire financial strain on these institutions, which could force a massive number of higher ed institutions to close their doors by 2030.
However, college and university leaders must understand there is still time to adapt to avoid this enrollment cliff, and it’s going to involve reframing a traditional approach to higher education. We can’t continue to squeeze juice from the same orange. Instead, we must course correct and consider other avenues to better support not only the future of our institutions but the future of our workforce and economy.
The standard “customer” for higher education is no longer just the 18- to 22-year old student. In fact, 35.4% of “adult” students in Indiana began part-time college when they were 25 years old or older. The reality is that the needs of this population are more often than not drastically different as many are juggling full-time jobs, family obligations and more. Knowing this, higher education institutions must create pathways for these learners to meet them where they are and help them reach their fullest potential.
Many colleges and universities are resistant to providing pathways that make degree completion more accessible for adult learners. In Indiana alone, more than 50% of the population doesn’t have a degree, some simply because they couldn’t go right out of high school. This statistic helps illustrate a whole new pool for colleges and universities to tap into to help boost enrollment, but it’s on us as higher education leaders to adjust to meet their needs. From micro-certifications to more online or hybrid degree programs, the opportunities are right in front of us if we’re willing to think beyond the traditional campus model.
Another area that traditional higher education institutions are resisting is accepting the fact that most, if not all, people earn a degree with a career in mind. It isn’t only learning for learning’s sake. However, we don’t have to choose one over another. It is possible for colleges and universities to embrace both – career-focused learning and learning to simply expand knowledge.
Colleges and universities must modify what they offer to accommodate student and employer needs moving forward. It’s critical that higher education leaders become more attuned to the evolving landscape of the workforce and, as a result, begin creating and expanding academic programs in high-demand fields such as K-12 education, healthcare, I.T. and business.
Further, factoring in how a degree will ultimately impact a graduate’s career will prompt meaningful strategies and action to ensure return on investment for schools, students and employers. If we can measure and show the value of a degree or certification on a person’s lifetime earnings or career pathway, enrollment opportunities will follow.
Traditional models are slow to adopt the practice of giving credit for prior learning or recognizing competency-based on experience. Funding models may be to blame, as some institutions receive funding based on the number of hours students are enrolled in each school unit. By offering credit for that previous experience, they assume this could result in a loss in money.
However, this philosophy does not put the student first. It ignores the longer-term potential for students in this subset who may be more likely to stay and earn one or more degrees. If you give credit to learners for what they already know whether it’s from experience they’ve gained in the workforce or from previous courses they’ve taken in the past, they’re more likely to stay in school. When we don’t credit students for the experience they already have, colleges and universities run the risk of actually leaving funding on the table and missing out on growth opportunities right in front of them.
The traditional target audience for colleges and universities is rapidly changing, but leaders still have time to pivot before it’s too late. As someone who’s worked in higher education for more than 20 years, I know it’s possible to reach non-traditional learners, but it’s on us to rethink how we deliver the college experience.
— Alison Bell, chancellor
WGU Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.