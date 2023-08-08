Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.