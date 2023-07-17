The Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) has designated July 17 through July 21 as Private College Week in Indiana. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) is one of 29 members of ICI, which are private, nonprofit colleges and universities participating.
During this week, students and families are invited to visit the campuses of these private colleges for free tours and informational sessions to learn more about the benefits of a private college education. Visiting an ICI campus can help families experience these colleges and universities in a way that brochures and websites cannot give.
There are many reasons to consider a private college such as Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College when planning for higher education.
• More than 90% of students at Indiana’s private colleges receive one or more types of financial aid, making a private college education affordable and, often, no more expensive than a state university.
• Class sizes at Indiana’s private colleges and universities are smaller, averaging 14 students to one professor, providing more personal attention.
• There are more opportunities for leadership with smaller and more personal learning environments to be involved in extracurricular activities.
• Students are twice as likely to graduate in four years at Indiana’s private, nonprofit campuses as students at other types of institutions.
SMWC provides more than $10 million in institutional aid to our students each year, along with endowed scholarships to make attendance very affordable, and there are many students that attend debt-free.
Schedule a visit to The Woods and see the difference or visit smwc.edu for more information.
You can also learn more about ICI and other private colleges in Indiana by visiting icindiana.org.
