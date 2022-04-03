In Saturday's essay ("Trans rights are human rights, and they're under attack in Indiana", Page A9), we outlined the atrocious attack on trans-gender rights in our country. As a refresher, several states have introduced bills or passed laws that target a spectrum of rights, including the rights of trans youth to receive gender-affirming healthcare, to play on sports teams that align with their gender, and to communicate openly regarding LGBTQ+ topics in the classroom setting.
One thing that is blatantly clear from the situation in Texas, as well as the spate of legislation in other states including Indiana, denying gender-affirming healthcare to transgender youth is that many people fundamentally do not understand what gender-affirming healthcare constitutes and the effect that it can have on transgender youth. If they did, they likely would not be supporting the restrictive bills working their way into laws across our nation. As future physicians, we put together this evidence-based primer.
Gender-Affirming Care Primer
The term gender-affirming care covers a spectrum of care, and at its core, aims to validate and support individuals as they explore their gender identity. Gender-affirming care is individualized and looks different for every patient. Gender-affirming care does not always mean medical interventions. Care can include, but is not limited to, helping navigate social transitioning (changing name, pronouns, clothes, etc.), pubertal suppression (pressing pause on puberty through medications), and sometimes medical intervention (hormone therapy, and in some cases, surgery). This highly personalized process requires the medical team, patient and their support system to work collaboratively.
So why is gender-affirming care important? Gender-affirming care saves lives. Members of the transgender population are at an increased risk for depression, anxiety and death by suicide without receiving this care. An article published in 2016 in the Journal of Adolescent Health reviewed several scientific studies which all agreed “that appropriate medical treatment for gender-variant youth can lead to improved psychological functioning,” including improvements in the rates of anxiety, depression, eating disorders and self-harm. Through gender-affirming care, transgender people can feel validated and supported. Thus, mitigating negative health outcomes.
With all that has been said about transgender healthcare by politicians, such as Texas Attorney General Paxton, it is important to delineate fact from myth. One point that Paxton continues to return to in his opinion that puberty blockers cause sterilization. In reality, puberty blockers are reversible drugs that work to put a pause on puberty. This “pause” allows individuals more time to explore their gender identity before puberty begins and can decrease gender dysphoria, which is defined by the medical field as “marked incongruence between their experienced or expressed gender and the one they were assigned at birth.”
Additionally, Paxton claims drugs used to help pause puberty or transition genders are used “off-label” and, therefore, are dangerous to take for this purpose. In the medical field, many drugs are used off-label for a variety of different health needs. Off-label use means that the drug is being used in a way not originally approved by the FDA. This could mean that the FDA did not specifically approve the patient population the drug is given to (i.e. sex or age), the dosage of the drug, or the route of administration. Off-label use is legal and common practice for many drugs. For example, because children are a protected population in research, there are few clinical trials that include them. Thus, many medications are used off-label for treatment in pediatric patients.
In a 2007 study published in JAMA Pediatrics, pediatricians from across the country examined the off-label use of medication in children and found that nearly 80% of patients discharged from a pediatric hospital were prescribed at least one drug that was being used off-label. Two other common drugs used off label are beta-blockers, like propranolol, which are FDA-approved for blood pressure control, but commonly used off-label for migraines, and tricyclic antidepressants, such as amitriptyline, which are approved for depression, but commonly used off-label for diabetes-related nerve damage.
The decision for a minor to undergo medical surgeries such as top surgery (double mastectomy) for a transmasculine individual is a well-thought-out choice. Top surgery can occur in trans males over 16 years old, who have fully transitioned to their gender identity and lived consistently with their new name, pronouns, and outward appearance, have strong parental support, and have stable mental health. This decision is also made with a multidisciplinary healthcare team composed of the patient, their parents, and several licensed physicians.
A study funded by the National Institute for Child Health and Development found that individuals who chose to undergo the surgery experienced decreased distress related to their gender identity, and 98.5% of participants reported no regret in their decision after the surgery. Importantly, surgeries to transition a person’s genitals are not recommended for minors (18 years and younger) by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). Thus, we should be clear that working on laws such as those proposed in several states right now restricting pediatric patients from receiving gender-affirming care and criminalizing the physicians who perform these procedures does not have the effect of preventing minors from having genital surgery. Because minors are not eligible for this surgery based on WPATH guidelines.
What these laws do is prevent minors from accessing care like guidance from a physician on how to transition pronouns and outward appearance and how to address their transition with family and friends, or acquisition of puberty blocking medications and hormones. These laws will affect the physical and mental health of transgender youth, who are more likely to have anxiety, depression and eating disorders and to die by suicide without the proper care of their gender dysphoria.
For Further Learning, Donations, or to Get Involved in Indiana
1. Indiana Youth Group (https://www.indianayouthgroup.org/)
2. The LGBTQ Center (https://www.thelgbtqcenter.org/)
3. Tri-State Alliance (https://tsagl.org/about.html)
4. The ACLU of Indiana (https://www.aclu-in.org/)
The Trevor Project (https://www.thetrevorproject.org/resources/guide/a-guide-to-being-an-ally-to-transgender-and-nonbinary-youth/)
