At the County Council Meeting on Tuesday, May 19, I presented a report on $32 million of surplus funding that may be available to Vigo County over six years from the Public Safety Local Income Tax (LIT) first levied in 2018. I did make an error in one year’s calculation: I missed $4 million of expenses in the LIT — Special Purpose fund in 2019. With these expenses included, my corrected projection is a surplus of $28 million in these funds through 2023.
The difference between $32 million and $28 million is important, but it doesn't change the central point here —these projections still show the possibility of a significant surplus building up in only the first six years of these taxes ... and no concrete, public plan to use these surplus dollars.
These taxes are targeted by Indiana Code to four areas: (1) constructing, renovating, and equipping correctional facilities; (2) maintaining or operating a correctional or rehabilitation facility; (3) public safety; and (4) e911. Over six years, it appears the following individual surpluses may develop in each fund: jail construction — $4.2 million; jail maintenance/operation — $11.7 million; public safety — $9.3 million; e911 — $3.5 million. To restate this: the taxes levied in 2018 appear to produce revenues that are larger than their proposed uses. And there is no public planning effort for what to do with this possible $28 million of surplus tax revenue.
Three of these tax revenue funds are used to pay specific current or future expenses — debt service, jail operating costs, e911 operating costs — yet they still appear to be on track to have significant surpluses.
Worse, the fourth revenue fund (LIT — Public Safety) has no current expenses being paid from it, and there is no public plan at all for use of these funds. That’s right: you are being taxed, but there is no specific plan or proposal for using these tax dollars.
This being the case, I believe we should use at least a portion of our surplus in this fund ($4 million by the end of 2020) for the welfare of the citizens of Vigo County. Here’s how:
I have found as a council member that the bulk of the money requested in annual public safety budgets and additional appropriations goes to entities responsible for the arrest, incarceration, or adjudication of offenders. In short, most public safety dollars go to putting and keeping people in jail. Often these offenders are people who have "underlying conditions" of homelessness, mental health issues and substance abuse. The resources we have in Vigo County to deal with these underlying problems — the problems that often result in the commission of crimes — have never been enough. People who need help — help that is intended to keep them out of the criminal justice system — can’t get that help, or can’t get it quickly enough.
This is not a criticism, and I am not suggesting that law enforcement is not important. I am suggesting the opposite: public safety is important, so let's use these untapped LIT funds to work harder on preventive measures that also keep our public safe.
We have really good bones for this: caring judges; a very active problem-solving, treatment and rehabilitative community; a number of recognized, successful programs, like our problem-solving courts; and a strong record for these groups working together to improve our criminal justice system operations. This money — the $4 million in LIT-Public Safety funds that I am talking about — could be used to expand and add to these current efforts, for programs and services that keep people out of the criminal justice system.
Our judges have terrific ideas for adding assessment and other services that will ultimately help people, and help them not re-offend. Our problem-solving courts are some of the finest assets in our local criminal justice system. These entities in particular must report activities and results; this means that they have data to show whether they are meeting their goals.
This aspect — showing that goals are being met — is important to me, and to taxpayers: we can tell whether or not people are being helped, and how many. We can understand whether programs are working or not. And we can change direction if they are not. We don’t even have to hire people permanently to do some of these things —we could engage with local service providers on contract, to stay as nimble as possible as we see what works.
There are many people in our community who could be helped by these services, and we have the ideas, the infrastructure, and the processes to do so. Now we know we have significant funding. Why won’t we act? I can’t say. This was my question for the council recently. So far, the response has been primarily one of silence.
If no planning takes place to identify the best uses of these funds, in my mind it means that our leadership has failed. It’s that simple. These taxes are being levied at a time of phenomenal economic uncertainty. And yet these tax dollars — these surpluses — these taxes that we were told in 2018 were being levied for a specific purpose —are just sitting there, gathering dust in some untouchable county budget line.
I am asking the citizens of Vigo County to speak out. If you see the problems in our community — with homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health — and you would like to see these taxes used to solve more of these problems, please call or email your county commissioner or your County Council member and urge them to initiate a planning effort.
