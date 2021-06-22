ISU’s new policy — requiring non-vaccinated individuals to wear a mask — unfairly discriminates against people based on their medical status. This type of discrimination will lead to segregation of students and will do nothing to protect students but will do everything to create a more hostile, divisive learning environment for everyone on campus.
The stated goal of encouraging everyone to voluntarily submit their vaccination status is to provide for better contract tracing; however, that is illogical and blatantly untrue. The submission of our vaccination status provides only information about our vaccination status; it does not follow that these individuals are automatically COVID-free or incapable of transmitting the virus (based on the common knowledge that individuals who have been vaccinated can still become infected). The only information relevant to contract tracing is our symptoms, quarantine status, and results of COVID-19 tests.
Instituting a policy to publicly mark unvaccinated students (with a mask) serves to shame individuals for their medical decisions. I am not an “anti-vaxer.” But I believe in allowing individuals to be free to make their own medical choices without facing discrimination, shame, or judgment from their peers or superiors. Students who are non-vaccinated and wearing a mask may be subject to harassment from their peers and may wonder if their superiors (i.e., professors) will treat them differently because of it. Similarly, students who are vaccinated but still choose to wear a mask may have the same concerns about being mistaken for a non-vaccinated individual. Just as requiring individuals to publicly advertise their religion, sexual orientation, or HIV+ status is wrong, so is pressuring people to reveal their vaccination status.
Regarding the safety of students and other campus members, it is rare that either a vaccinated or a non-vaccinated-but-previously-infected individual will develop COVID-19. But ISU’s mask policy does not take this into consideration and instead (presumably inadvertently) perpetuates disinformation that immunity acquired by vaccination is somehow superior to natural immunity; there is even evidence suggesting that receiving the vaccine offers no significant benefit to previously infected individuals.
While the duration of the existence of natural antibodies is unknown, so is the duration of the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccinations, evidenced by debate in the medical community about when and how often booster shots will be required. It is also true that organizations such as the American Red Cross will currently accept convalescent plasma from individuals with natural immunity but will not accept plasma from COVID-19-vaccinated individuals. Additionally, blood plasma donation centers will no longer accept your “convalescent plasma” if you have also been vaccinated, because the vaccination actually depletes your supply of natural antibodies. These factors combined suggest that natural immunity may even be superior to acquired immunity, in which case the mask policy should be reversed.
People have to consider many factors when making health decisions, but ultimately, everyone should be allowed to consider all the evidence on their own, their unique personal situation and beliefs, and the advice of their own medical doctors when making those tough decisions. Before being vaccinated everyone must consider the risks and benefits of contracting COVID-19 and of receiving the vaccine, which in rare cases has been associated with adverse effects including myocarditis and even death
Sadly, because of how political everything regarding COVID-19 has become, individuals cannot even make medical decisions without facing backlash from their peers.
ISU President Curtis’s assurances that the policy is voluntary is hollow, as the peer pressure it puts on students renders it compulsory. When tensions are high, I believe it is wrong to force our personal/medical decisions to the forefront of our interactions with each other. Rather, we should be encouraged to continue learning about the virus and vaccine and allowed the freedom to come to our own conclusions and make our own decisions.
— Reagan Tapley, Terre Haute
