This is the first of two parts
As the legislative sessions in Washington, D.C., and across many state congresses adjourn, we as Hoosiers should take a moment to understand the laws our elected leaders have passed this year. This session, legislators across our country — as well as right here in Indiana — have been forging an unrelenting path to strip transgender people of their basic human rights. As a group of medical students, we wish to share with you our perspective on the medical consequences of continuing down this fraught path toward dehumanization of our neighbors.
Amidst all of the other news of human rights abuses abroad, you may not have heard of HB1041, but this is still abuse, and it’s much closer to home. HB1041 quietly advanced through the Indiana Legislature and to the governor’s desk. It outlines a policy which blatantly discriminates against trans athletes. Athletes assigned male at birth, according to HB1041, are prohibited from participating in school organizations designated as women’s teams or sports, regardless of their gender identity as trans women.
There is no mention in the bill about the eligibility of athletes assigned female at birth. Supporters of policies like HB1041 have popularized the argument that barring transgender female athletes from play is necessary to keep competition “fair” for cisgender female athletes. The basis for any athletic advantage transgender females have over cisgender females has no scientific evidence. An already overt act of discrimination toward the LGBTQ+ community is made worse by the double standard it imposes on transgender women when they are specifically targeted by this legislation on the basis of assumption. This policy would essentially give transgender women an ultimatum — play sports in Indiana schools or maintain their identity. With this bill, Indiana shows no qualms about supporting the rights of some Hoosiers by withholding the rights of others.
[Editor's note: Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed the bill, but legislative leaders have pledged to call a special session this spring to override the veto.]
Indiana isn’t the only state to target transgender youth.
You have likely heard this news from Texas. On Feb. 18, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an opinion newly defining the provision of healthcare to transgender minors, including puberty blocking drugs, hormone therapy, and gender-affirmation surgeries, as child abuse under the Texas Family Code. Following this opinion, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deputized the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate parents of minors receiving this type of healthcare. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed suit on March 1 after DFPS began investigating families for child abuse based on reports of “families follow[ing] doctor-recommended treatments for their adolescent children.” On March 11, a Texas judge temporarily halted these investigations statewide, but the long-term effects of the legal battle likely to ensue are yet to be seen.
In the past month, not only have Indiana and Texas had direct attacks on transgender citizens, but Florida (HB1557), Idaho (HB675), Louisiana (HB570), Iowa (HF2416), Missouri (SB781), Kentucky (HB23, SB83), Arizona (SB1165, SB1138), Alaska (SB140), Alabama (HB322), Tennessee (SB2777, SB2153, SB1861, HB2835), Ohio (HB454, HB61, the state budget) have also all proposed bills or passed laws limiting transgender rights, including denying access to gender-affirming healthcare and criminalizing the physicians who provide it, denying athletes school sport participation, and even barring teachers from discussing or otherwise validating gender identity in classrooms.
While school athletic eligibility in Indiana may seem like a trivial issue in the midst of allegations of child abuse in Texas, don’t forget that Indiana had its own bill, SB34, which would have prevented healthcare professionals from providing gendering-affirming care to minors. SB34 died in Senate committee, but only time will tell if the policy it tried to enact will reappear in future sessions.
As medical students, we are taught that advocating for our patients on their continued health journeys is our moral obligation. When legislation like HB1041 and SB34 is proposed, it violates not only this moral obligation but also an obligation that all of us from the great state of Indiana know well.
The Hoosier state is famous for its hospitality — by its very definition friendly and generous reception. To stay silent on transphobic legislation in our own state is simply impossible. We stand by equitable healthcare for all, and we will continue to speak out for the preservation of its integrity.
The authors are students in the Rural Medical Education Program at Indiana University School of Medicine-Terre Haute. Part 2 will be published in Monday's print edition and available at www.tribstar.com Sunday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.