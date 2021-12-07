Life is almost back to normal in many places in Indiana, despite fears of yet another SARS-CoV-2 variant. And that’s a good thing.
Except for students or teachers in Indiana’s public schools, who are still required to wear masks at all times. This is because of strict state rules for unmasked classrooms, forcing contacts of positive cases to quarantine if individuals have been within six feet of one another. If masked, the rule is three feet. Quarantining rules go away if a child is vaccinated. Drinking fountains are still off limits.
The science that supports these ongoing rules is weak. Unvaccinated children remain at miniscule risk from severe COVID disease, even lower than vaccinated adults. The evidence that COVID is an airborne virus transmitted in poorly ventilated indoor spaces is significant, and surface transmission (like from a drinking fountain) is no longer thought to be important.
The outdated six-foot rule was a crude approximation of the distance large droplets exhaled by coughing or sneezing travel before they settle to the ground or other surface (i.e. for surface transmission). The three-foot rule, in contrast, was simply a political compromise (i.e. completely made up). For staunch school mitigation proponents that claim to be “following the science”, the actual science hasn’t been kind.
The results of studies of the real world effects of mitigation strategies in schools has been mixed, despite an overwhelming demand (and potential bias) for policy confirmation from politicians, media outlets, and the public. As a result, inconclusive studies have been touted as conclusive. One highly publicized study from Duke University that concluded masks were effective at preventing COVID transmission only analyzed data from masked schools. In other words, the study had no control group. Despite the unsupported claims, the authors noted accurately that “the risk of death from acquiring COVID and dying from it in North Carolina this past year was less than the risk of riding to school in your parent’s automobile.”
The potential for schools as driving community transmission is another argument for continuing school mitigation procedures. Yet, here again there isn’t much evidence to support this argument. In studies of schools in the U.S., U.K., Italy, Spain, and Australia, schools were not found to be major drivers of community outbreaks. In other words, wherever cases are high in the general population, they also tend to be high in community schools.
Most importantly, children in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, U.K., and Ireland attend schools with little or no restrictions, including no masking. In the U.S., school mandates have decreased dramatically, and are even banned in some states. Despite a huge number of children now attending school unmasked with few restrictions in the U.S. and around the world, outbreaks attributed to school transmission remain rare.
The pandemic response has been unnecessarily disastrous for children, especially those from lower income families. School closures and remote learning have set children back immeasurably. It is likely that prolonged restrictions like masking continue to inhibit effective learning. Children in Indiana need to relearn that they are not a threat to one another or to adults, and to be able to fully interact with their teachers and one another as they now do in many other places without consequence. And parents have a right to demand an end to theatrical safety measures that don’t make our kids safer.
Steve Templeton is an Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Indiana University School of Medicine-Terre Haute. He writes a blog called Fear of a Microbial Planet at stemplet74.substack.com.
