As we near the holiday season, we’re reminded of a year of frontline health care workers dedicating their time, day and night, to protect our communities. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, including nurses that have tested positive, we’re seeing an increase in hospitalizations, leading to an even greater demand for qualified nursing staff. This kind of impact is truly prevalent in our smaller, rural communities, which includes over 46 million Americans and 40% of Indiana’s total population.
In fact, 63% of primary health care shortages fall in rural communities across the country, lending to further exacerbated burnout among nurses as they work tirelessly to provide care. Additionally, one-third of the nursing workforce in the U.S. will reach retirement age in the next 10-15 years, with the average age of nurses in the U.S. being 51 years old. Building upon our health care system, and making sure our nurses are cared for as they’re regularly exposed to the virus, is critical as we continue to combat the pandemic.
With nearly 60,000 people living in Terre Haute, and around 110,000 in Vigo County, it’s important to support the health care systems that make up Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital, where just last month the hospital was full due to COVID cases. Our rural health care facilities need ways to not only retain the nurses they have now, but to also provide upward career paths for these individuals.
Currently, our health care and nursing education systems are primarily located in urban areas, which means there’s much less exposure to rural practices. Traditionally, higher education is limited in our state’s rural communities, which means that creating pathways to accessibility is crucial, especially for our health care professions during this time. The challenges of a global pandemic have highlighted the need for more sophisticated and agile approaches to care delivery than were adequate less than a year ago. Continual upskilling of both rural and urban nursing workforces is critical.
So where do we begin?
One solution is access to more educational opportunities like WGU Indiana, our state’s only online, competency-based university, with an education model that allows us to support hundreds of current nursing students in undergraduate and graduate programs in our state’s rural communities. The university works to support current and future talented and qualified healthcare workers while allowing them to remain in their home communities. This kind of accessibility supports those in Terre Haute that are eager to grow in their profession, pursue higher education and continue caring for those that need it most. By opening the door to these opportunities, we are able to directly support rural communities based on projected workforce needs.
With the total number of COVID-19 cases surpassing 14 million in the U.S. and nearly 400,000 in Indiana, it’s time to recognize the kind of support and educational access our health care systems need now — notably those in rural communities that don’t have the funding that larger cities have access to. Outside of the pandemic, providing quality care is needed, especially during a season when we see an increase in hospital visits due to other common winter illnesses like the flu and strep throat.
At this critical time in history, I am urging leadership at all levels, including health care, higher education, and government officials, to dedicate efforts that directly support our state’s health care system. We must work together to ensure our hospitals, including the many rural hospitals within Indiana, can best serve our communities throughout the pandemic and in the future. The services that our health care workers bring to us is invaluable, so it’s our job to care for them so that they can best care for others.
Mary Carney DNP, RN-BC, CCRN, CNE, has nearly four decades of health care experience and is the State Director of Prelicensure Nursing-Indiana of WGU Indiana, a nonprofit, online university offering 60+ degrees in the four colleges of business, teaching, I.T. and health/nursing. Her research efforts involve the realities of shift work, particularly the overnight shift, and fatigue for nurses and their patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.