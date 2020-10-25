On Oct. 14, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the statewide mask mandate for another month, citing rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Like many other leaders, he was quick to attribute these rising numbers to bad behavior. “We all see Hoosiers with a disregard for the health of fellow citizens,” he said. “Virus spikes always trace back to folks believing it won’t happen to them,” he later added.
On the same day, it was announced that Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box tested positive for the virus. Certainly, Dr. Box had taken all the prescribed precautions, like hand-washing, social-distancing, and mask-wearing in public. Her daughter and grandson also tested positive, so it’s possible she contracted the virus from them. Simply being around her family for an extended time would have been enough. So where was the bad behavior? If someone gets infected, must it always be someone’s fault?
Blaming others for virus spread is one of the worst trends to emerge during the pandemic. Yes, there will be examples of reckless people spreading the virus without any regard to others. But many people will acquire or transmit the virus by doing normal things; spending time with friends and family, helping neighbors, getting an education, or trying to earn a living. Although these things might be put on hold temporarily, they cannot be suspended indefinitely. Humans need to do human stuff.
Likewise, the virus will not stop doing what viruses do, and that’s infecting susceptible people. This will happen until enough people have been infected and have recovered, and thus are no longer susceptible, due to increasing population immunity. At that point, the epidemic will be over. A vaccine might speed up this process, but the end result will be the same. And it’s hard to say if or when an effective vaccine will be available. Meanwhile, cases will continue to increase, particularly in areas that haven’t previously seen significant spread.
Recognizing that it’s impossible to stop being human indefinitely, many people have put a large amount of faith in mask mandates. In July, the CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield, said that the pandemic could be brought under control in four to eight weeks if every American wore a mask. Many states followed his advice and issued mandates. He later doubled down on this recommendation, suggesting that masks were more protective than a vaccine. Three months later, how do we know if he was right?
Fortunately, the unprecedented amount of pandemic-related data that has been collected around the world provides a treasure trove for analyses. Much of this data can be found on publicly available websites (e.g. Worldometer, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, or state dashboards, including the Indiana State Department of Health). Therefore, it’s possible to get a rough idea of how the world is doing after thousands of nationwide, state, and local mask mandates were issued.
What may come as a surprise to many is that there is no obvious or consistent “flattening of the curve” by mask mandates. When neighboring counties, states, or countries with differing mandates are compared, their curves overall appear similar. Differences appear between, but not so much within, geographic regions, and these changes appear to not be correlated with mask mandates. The reality appears to contradict what many want to believe, and the resulting silence is just as noteworthy.
Dr. Scott Atlas, a White House COVID-19 advisor, has pointed out the apparent lack of effect of mask mandates. Predictably, his statements were not well-received by mask-supporting physicians, scientists, and the media, and his statements were blocked by Twitter and Facebook. Other scientists and physicians have received pushback for their contrarian positions on universal masking, like Dr. Lisa Brosseau, an expert in respirators and particle filtration. When I asked her about universal masking, she insisted it was a bad idea for the public to be encouraged to wear face coverings at all. She told me that porous, loose-fitting surgical and cloth masks may have some efficacy in stopping large respiratory droplets emitted by coughing or sneezing but are much less effective at filtering microscopic airborne aerosols. And COVID-19 and other respirator viruses can be transmitted by aerosols. The science didn’t change that quickly. The politics did.
Unfortunately, the lack of a magic bullet leaves us with only difficult trade-offs. Reality will ultimately focus our efforts on protecting the vulnerable that remain uninfected. This will happen when low-risk people recover from infection, thus lowering the number of susceptible people and getting us closer to the end of the epidemic. As many have pointed out, it is an imperfect strategy that won’t stop the virus. But other strategies will ultimately have similar or worse results, with more added deaths due to increased suicide, drug overdoses, and the many life-threatening conditions that have gone untreated.
Unfortunately, respiratory viruses will always be with us, and just by living normal lives, we will continue to get infected and transmit them to others. That is not the consequence of bad behavior. That is simply the price of being human.
Steve Templeton is the Alvin S. Levine Scholar and an Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the Indiana University School of Medicine-Terre Haute
