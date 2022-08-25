In response to the teacher shortage crisis within Indiana, I urge the Indiana General Assembly to address the issue by investing in public schools, educators and the futures of all Hoosier children.
As students head back for the new school year, the same question is being asked across Indiana: Where are all the teachers?
Currently, there are around 1,600 empty teaching positions around the State of Indiana. Here in Vigo County, where I teach, we have approximately 40 unfilled teaching positions.
But the numbers jump to almost 3,000 unfilled positions when you include support positions. Students need teachers to learn, but they also need cafeteria staff, bus drivers, counselors and teaching aides.
School corporations are now competing against McDonald’s to hire teaching aides (the staff responsible for helping educate students with disabilities) because the pay is so low. These paraprofessionals provide critical help to students with their school work, behavior and sometimes medical issues. These aides are invaluable to students, and when given a choice between making $11 an hour at a school or $15 or higher, McDonald’s usually wins.
Given the immediate critical nature of this problem, what is your Indiana General Assembly doing to help?
Simply put, nothing.
The General Assembly just spent two weeks arguing whether to give taxpayers back $200 or $225.
We also spent weeks debating if the government has a right to decide major medical decisions for women. It turns out that, according to the Republican Legislature, they do.
The General Assembly spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars paying legislators to sit around the State Capitol arguing about a predetermined conclusion and spending no time addressing the pressing crises in public education, mental health issues, child care costs, and a whole host of other real problems that are profoundly affecting Hoosier families every day.
As our students return to school, we know they are still fighting to make up for the COVID-19 learning loss, struggling with mental health issues, and trying to learn how to socialize again. Now more than ever, it is imperative that we have good, well-trained teachers who are there to help them learn and grow.
The State of Indiana has a record $6 billion surplus. That didn’t happen by accident, and this record surplus is a direct result of the chronic failure of the Legislature to invest in Indiana public education. The current teacher shortage is not a shock to anyone who has been paying even a minimum of attention as the Legislature has failed year after year to invest in our public schools.
The General Assembly does have the ability to help improve this situation but has chosen to do nothing. I have been in the room and been part of the debates, and it is depressing to witness the unwillingness to solve a problem that is so apparent. The General Assembly can and should be doing more to help recruit, retain, and train teachers and school support staff, and the Republican majority just doesn’t want to do anything about it.
This isn’t a problem that can or should wait until January. The crisis is now, and the crisis is real. Nothing less than the future of our children depends on it.
