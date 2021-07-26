Last of three essays
We are medical students from across Indiana; and, as the next generation of doctors, we are committed to a standard of excellence — to build upon the health and life expectancy gains of recent generations. This commitment means fighting for healthier communities — spreading the opportunity and knowledge folks need, so every Hoosier may bask in the vitality that springs forth from shared well-being.
In light of aspirations for a better Indiana, we were appalled by the news that Scott County will close its syringe services program (SSP). We are fortunate to live in a time when we know better than ever before how to save lives from addiction. Science supports SSPs; data shows they work to drive down addiction and save lives.
Today, Hoosiers have the chance to usher in an epochal change in public health. The past several decades have brought hard-won successes in increasing life expectancy. However, recent years have seen unprecedented drops — largely due to the overdose crisis. Often, in the face of acute and urgent public health threats, we see substantial advances followed by tragic reversals. We see mass mobilizations and major strides to suppress the crisis (as was the case in 2015 when the Scott County SSP was created to fight the raging HIV epidemic), but with the passage of time, we see a transition to complacency and doubt that public health threats were ever so bad; in turn, progress stalls or erodes.
Take for example the resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases in the past few years. Vaccines were created as a public health solution to end disabling childhood diseases. As more children got vaccinated, the diseases receded and people lost sight of their perils. Parents now intentionally withhold these life-saving vaccines from their children.
This same pattern can be applied to the current opioid epidemic we are facing. When health threats become less visible due to the successful intervention of public health solutions, e.g. vaccines or SSPs, we become lax and turn against our data-driven solutions.
If we withdraw support for the SSPs fighting addiction and infectious disease, we will all suffer. Every death related to drug use reflects a human tragedy — lost potential. It doesn’t have to be so. We have solutions.
Hoosiers deserve to see and expect that progress in science, medicine, and economic growth means that we can all live longer and better lives. Sadly, though, it looks like our state is committed to removing the successful public health lifelines that communities have come to rely on for fighting the opioid addiction. Sadly, without these services, we all ought to prepare for the worst.
More premature deaths.
More hospitalizations.
More expensive HIV and hepatitis C treatments.
More mental health concerns.
Less economic vitality.
Families with lost loved ones.
Restoring the Scott County SSP is a step in preventing this future for us all.
While we can vote to get rid of the services that intend to understand and remedy the problem, ignoring the problem impedes health and progress for our communities. SSPs represent evidence-based resources that can create a brighter future for us all by helping our communities treat addiction and recover from the devastating opioid epidemic.
Hoosiers deserve leaders that understand, fund, and support the science that can help our communities thrive in health and productivity. Hoosiers are better than the “leaders” that promote false rhetoric and victim blaming. Scott County, please bring back the SSP that you voted to disperse. Your future doctors and your citizens are counting on you for a brighter tomorrow.
