America is at war. But Pogo is wrong in this case: The enemy is not us. It is the coronavirus.
This disease is not a “new hoax” perpetuated by Democrats or “fake news.” The pandemic will not “go away,” “disappear,” or “fade away.” COVID-19, the ongoing “American carnage,” threatens life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Partisan brinkmanship, gridlock and grandstanding must end. This disease will be managed with American hard work, persistence and sacrifice.
To do this, Congress must pass President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package without delay. It is a necessary investment in America and money well spent.
The pandemic in the U.S. is over a year old and, by Wednesday, America had 26,439,473 cases, over one-fourth of the world’s total. America has the world’s highest GDP and only 4.25% of its population.
Scientists estimate for every case diagnosed; three cases go undetected. Over 105 million Americans could have had the disease — almost one-third of our population.
447,737 Americans have died by Wednesday, almost one-fifth of the world’s fatalities. The age-adjusted death rate for Blacks is 72%, 50% for Hispanics and 20% for whites. There are higher rates of infection and death in counties with more income inequality.
U.S. GDP has fallen 3.5% — the largest fall in output since 1946. Unemployment increased from 4.4% in March to 14.8% in April. It has fallen to 6.7% in December.
Applications for unemployment benefits increased from 252,426 on March 14 to 2,920,162 on March 21, rising to 6,015,821 on March 28. 835,922 claims were filed the last week of 2020.
Yelp reports 163,735 businesses were closed between March and August; 97,966 of them shut down permanently.
Corporate bankruptcies increased from 5,158 in 2019 to 7,128 in 2020. Personal and other business bankruptcies were three times greater than those in 2010, at the end of the Great Recession.
Congress and President Trump passed four laws to combat the pandemic. There were payments to households, small and large businesses, and local and state governments. Relief consisted of grants, loans, tax breaks and a ban on evictions. Far too little money was spent on testing, contract tracing and plans for vaccine distribution.
President Biden’s proposal calls for more of the same and more. There is needed money for education and $400 billion for vaccine distribution and improved testing. The ban on evictions continues and it proposes increasing the federal minimum wage to $15. It has been $7.25 since 2009.
Conservatives balk at the $1.9 trillion cost. Some argue it is not needed. Home prices and stock prices have not fallen like they did during the Great Recession. Households may not spend all the money they receive. Others worry increased unemployment benefits reduce the incentive to work.
President’s Trump 2017 tax cut was passed before the pandemic by Republican majorities in the House and Senate. It did not pay for itself and it will add $2.3 trillion to our national debt. President Reagan added $1.9 trillion, President George H. W. Bush added $1.6 trillion and President George W. Bush added $5.8 trillion to the national debt.
For the last 40 years, Republican administrations have had a consistent fiscal policy of tax cuts favoring those with higher incomes. Studies show these tax cuts have a smaller effect on economic growth. Increased spending on more pragmatic programs is needed.
The recession has reduced state tax revenues. Cash-strapped state and local governments need more money to run unemployment programs, distribute vaccines, increase testing, and conduct more contact tracing.
The food lines are painfully more prevalent this year and are more shockingly long. Renters and landlords are experiencing real pain. The impending twin crises of hunger and homelessness are staggering.
Disrupted education means more government spending in the future. The American workplace faces fundamental changes. Some firms miss the synergies of working in the same place at the same time and want to return to the office. Other firms have seen increased productivity with telecommuting.
Americans find they work more hours when they work at home. Facilitating these changes will require money from the federal government.
The recession will deepen if more severe lockdowns and travel restrictions are needed to flatten the curve. The dangers of new, more infectious variants of the virus are already here. The pace of vaccinations must increase, and the quality of the vaccines must improve. All of this will cost money.
It is time we grow up and sacrifice. We must heed medical advice and follow simple and low-cost public-health policies such as wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distance. These actions alone are estimated to save 50,000 lives.
It will take time. It will require sacrifice and painful persistence: No more pandemic fatigue. It needs another large federal stimulus, and it will get better.
Dale Bremmer is a retired Professor Emeritus of Economics from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. His opinions are solely his own and do not reflect those of the Rose-Hulman or its employees.
