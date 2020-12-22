We appreciate the opportunity to engage directly with the community and provide clarity to some mischaracterizations that have been made about the Indiana Department of Correction’s COVID-19 response at the Rockville Correctional Facility. The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) is leveraging all available resources to keep Indiana’s incarcerated population safe.
The number of COVID-19 positive cases within Indiana’s prisons is largely due to the close living quarters of prisons. The fact is, incarcerated people are being tested, isolated when positive, quarantined when suspected of having the disease, and provided with immediate protective and symptom-alleviating treatment by onsite health care staff. These actions have greatly mitigated the lethal impact of COVID-19 among people that live and work within Indiana’s prisons.
Since March 2020, 32,000 individuals have been incarcerated within Indiana’s prisons and juvenile facilities, which have been staffed and maintained by more than 6,000 individual employees during these past 10 months. Thankfully no resident of the Rockville Correctional Facility has lost their life due to this deadly virus, but the total loss of life due to COVID-19 among the staff and residents within all of Indiana’s 21 prisons and detention facilities to date is 45. Too many to be sure, but not that dissimilar to the rate experienced within many other communities throughout the Midwest. Each of these deaths left an impact on the staff and offenders of Indiana and is part of a bigger loss everyone has experienced during this pandemic.
Tremendous dedication and effort is being made by Rockville Correctional Facility staff each and every day, including weekends and holidays to ensure that offenders are being screened, and that CDC guidelines are being steadfastly observed to protect offenders. No incarcerated person is overlooked. Medical staff are seeing isolated or quarantined offenders at least two times a day. Correctional staff are available in each living area 24/7 to observe the well-being of residents. They are trained to direct any medical concern to the appropriate health care provider.
To further confirm the ongoing health status of all residents, staff prepare and hand-deliver meals daily to the residents of each housing unit and also deliver commissary items as they arrive. Facility recreation staff deliver incentive food items weekly to the incarcerated population. Residents are also given access to telephones (cleaned between each use), email, television, and DVDs, as well as puzzles and other games to help them pass the time as we all continue down the path to COVID recovery.
And Rockville is not alone. Many others work inside one of Indiana’s high-risk prison environments across the state; professionals who perform their duties every hour of every day of the year. And it is important to mention the community partners and leaders who provide meaningful assistance to our offenders who are returning to communities in a much-changed world. Their positive advocacy in this time has been appreciated and aligns with our vision of reforming offenders and inspiring a culture of accountability, integrity, and professionalism.
The Department is now moving into a new phase of protection for incarcerated persons and staff. We have been working diligently in preparation for the COVID-19 vaccine. We now have the capability of making our own dry ice to safely preserve the vaccine at the requisite temperature. IDOC has purchased special containers to ensure proper transportation and storage of the vaccine at Rockville Correctional Facility and all IDOC prisons.
We are developing a strategic plan for inoculating as many incarcerated persons and facility staff as we can as quickly as it becomes available to our Agency. We are also beginning an informational campaign to educate staff and incarcerated persons alike to encourage everyone to participate in the immunization process as soon as they can. The goal is to produce the greatest impact at reducing and hopefully eliminating the ongoing effect of this virus on everyone who lives, works, volunteers, or visits Rockville or any of Indiana’s other prisons or juvenile detention facilities.
