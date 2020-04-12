America just saw what in-person voting in a pandemic looks like in the unbelievably disastrous election in Wisconsin this past Tuesday. Consolidated polling locations, long lines, and voters grouped together too close without protection. Decisions were being made at the last minute by public officials as they tried to protect citizens, while also guaranteeing their right to vote.
Voters were confused, poll workers were frustrated, and countless people who should have been sheltering in place were likely exposed to the COVID-19 virus and will become sick in the coming weeks.
In didn’t have to be that way in Wisconsin, and it certainly doesn’t need to be that way in Indiana when we vote June 2 in our rescheduled primary.
Vigo County should act now and send every registered voter an absentee ballot application for our June 2 primary. It’s a simple, effective way to ensure that every voter can request a ballot so they can exercise their right to vote from the safety of their home.
It’s just Hoosier common sense that in the middle of a health crisis, the government shouldn’t stage a large mass gathering by expecting everyone to show up to vote.
The top priority of our public officials must be protecting our residents from the threats associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if we have moved past the worst of the outbreak by June 2, health officials will tell you that we will still not be holding mass gatherings by early June. We have already seen the problems that are occurring in other states’ elections that have moved forward. We can already see the issues that will occur with our own elections, but we have the time to mitigate them.
In uncertain times, we must be willing to take unprecedented steps to ensure that every voter’s right to vote is protected. Fortunately, that is already happening at the state level.
The bipartisan Indiana State Elections Board, both the Democratic and Republican State Parties, the Governor and the Secretary of State all recently came together in a rare show of unity to move our primary and lift the restrictions on absentee balloting.
These were very smart changes, but given this sudden shift in state policy, most voters will not know that any voter can now request an absentee ballot, without a reason, to vote safely from their own home. That is why I recently proposed mailing every registered voter an absentee ballot application with detailed instructions on how they can request to vote by mail.
Unfortunately, the current Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman immediately shot down my proposal as a “horrible idea and opens up the door to an awful lot of fraud.”
That’s nonsense.
Newman is not only out of step with his own Governor’s leadership, he’s also just plain wrong about the facts.
The absentee balloting process is well established, not only in Indiana, but all over the country. Five states, red states and blue states, do complete mail-in elections where every registered voter is sent a ballot, with no record of fraud. At least 21 other states offer all mail-in voting for smaller offices, and more and more states are changing their laws in light of this pandemic.
The right to vote is core to our democracy. We must take extraordinary measures to mitigate the barriers to voting that have been created by this health emergency. Greater access to absentee ballots will allow Vigo County voters to exercise their rights while protecting the health and safety of themselves and their families.
Marion County and Indianapolis recently announced that they would be mailing every registered voter an absentee ballot application.
If Indianapolis can do this, then Vigo County can do it, too. Access to the ballot should not be based on where you live, or who your local elected leaders are. Vigo County should be leading the way in ensuring that every citizen can exercise their constitutionally guaranteed right to vote.
That’s just Hoosier common sense.
Todd Nation is a resident of Terre Haute and a longtime member of the City Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.